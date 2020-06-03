BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The forces of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Tuesday evening, that 48 corpses from the Libyan National Army (LNA)have been found after the recent battles south of Tripoli.

“The heavy artillery of the 307th Artillery Battalion succeeded in destroying and annihilating a mortar company of the Haftar terrorist militia in the Triangle of Qiu in the axis of Wadi Al-Ayn,” the spokesperson for the GNA forces, Mohammad Qanunu, said last night.

“Our heroic forces counted 48 bodies of terrorist elements that the fleeing remnants left behind before they escaped from the battlefields,” he claimed.

He concluded by saying, “Our instructions to our heroes are to commit to taking the necessary precautions when collecting corpses to avoid possible infection with the coronavirus.”

Despite international calls for a truce, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, violent fighting continues on the outskirts of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, between the forces of the Government National Accord and the Libyan National Army.

