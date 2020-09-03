BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A spokesman for the Sirte and Al-Jafrah operations of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord announced that a Grad missile had been fired at their forces west of the city of Sirte.

The GNA said they will respond to these repeated violations, stating that the attack was carried out by the Libyan National Army (LNA), who currently controls Sirte.

The Libyan media loyal to the Government of National Accord quoted the spokesman for the Sirte and Al-Jafrah operations, Brigadier General Abdel-Hadi Dara, as saying that the attack was a breach of the ceasefire that was announced in August.

It is noteworthy that the Government of National Accord yesterday accused the LNA of firing six Grad rockets, which it considered a breach of fire and promised to respond to these repeated violations.

Earlier this week, the Libyan National Army denied any violations of the ceasefire.