BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Military sources affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, have denied the claim from the spokesperson for the Al-Wefaq forces about the destruction and capture of several Russian-made air defense systems.

According to Sputnik Arabic, LNA sources said that these allegations are “incorrect, and are only lies that the reconciliation forces propagate for their own interests.”

The LNA sources were referring to the claims from the spokesperson of the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, Colonel Mohammad Qanunu, who said his troops destroyed six Pantsir-S1 air defense systems in the past 48 hours.

A military source stated that “the forces of the Al-Wefaq government did not succeed in targeting the defense systems in the capital, Tripoli, or the axis of Al-Washaqa and they are not mortgaging.” .

Another source said the GNA forces are making these claims after they failed to score any advance at the Tripoli axis.

He further said that “despite the great support of weapons and manpower from a large number of Syrian mercenaries of the Turkish invasion,” they still were unable to score any advance.

On Monday, the GNA announced the seizure of the Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border, ending this battle after more than a month of fighting.

Following the control of the base, forces loyal to the al-Wefaq government presented what it said was a Pantsir-S1 air defense system installed on a truck, along with an Arabic-language user manual.

The Libyan National Army said that it withdrew from parts of Tripoli during the night on Monday and carried out a redeployment from the front-lines to observe a Ramadan ceasefire.

The army spokesman, Ahmed al-Mismari, stated that the base had been evacuated as part of a long-planned strategic decision and that only old and dilapidated equipment was left there.

