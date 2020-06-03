BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Turkish-backed forces affiliated with the Al-Wefaq government in Libya claimed control of Tripoli International Airport.
The spokesman for the Al-Wefaq government forces, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, said that his forces had completely captured the Tripoli International Airport.
Qanunu added that the Libyan National Army forces withdrew towards Qasr Bin Ghashir.
On Wednesday morning, Fayez al-Sarraj’s government forces announced that they had proceeded to carefully storm Tripoli International Airport, claiming that there were large quantities of mines.
The recapture of the Tripoli International Airport is a major moment for the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, as they were forced to rely on flights from the Mitiga Airport.
it was an international airport that serves the Libyan capital, about 27 km away from it, and it is located in the Qasr Bin Ghashir area, but it has been closed and stopped working since 2014, due to the great damage caused to it as a result of the clashes at that time, and the flights were diverted to an airport Mitiga International in the Libyan capital.
