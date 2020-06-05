BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, alongside several Syrian militants, announced that they have extended their control over the entire city of Tarhouna, which is one of the most important strongholds of the Libyan National Army (LNA) near Tripoli.
The spokesperson for the GNA forces, Colonel Mohammad Qanunu, said on Friday that the government forces were extending their control over all of Tarhuna, adding that they had “defeated” the Libyan National Army units in the strategic city and had “taught them a lesson they will not forget. .
Earlier in the day, Qanunu said, according to the Facebook page of the Operation “Volcano Anger”, that the GNA forces had entered the city from four axes and reached the Tarhouna’s center.
The spokesman also mentioned that government forces have tightened their control over the entire town of Al-Arban, east of Gharyan.
This comes in the context of the rapid developments in the field, where the forces of the Government of National Accord were able to make tangible progress in their battle against Libyan National Army near Tripoli.
Yesterday, Al-Wefaq government forces announced that they had regained control of the entire administrative borders of the Greater Tripoli region, which includes the capital and its surroundings.
This coincides with the intensification of diplomatic efforts aimed at settling the Libyan conflict and ending the conflict.
