BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces have retaken several towns and villages in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after launching a powerful attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
According to reports from the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies jihadists have captured several areas near the town of Kafr Nabl, putting them in position to strike the latter.
Some reports have said the Turkish-backed forces have captured Kafr Nabl; however, a source from the Syrian Arab Army has denied the fall of the town.
Kafr Nabl was captured by the Syrian Arab Army last week, following a major push north in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southwestern Idlib.
The Syrian Army’s capture of Kafr Nabl coincided with the Turkish-backed offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.