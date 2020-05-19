BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have captured in the past 24 hours, a large amount of weapons and equipment left behind by the Libyan National Army (LNA) at the Al-Watiya Airbase near the Tunisian border.

According to the Turkish-backed GNA forces, their troops seized a Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system that was left behind at the Al-Watiya Airbase.

In addition to the air defense system, the GNA forces also seized a Russian-made Mi-35 military chopper, which was confirmed in the video footage released shortly after its capture.

#Libya Rus yapımı Mi-35 helikopteri de hangarların içinde ele geçirildi. pic.twitter.com/4A1B0xESS1 — Grikurt (@TurkSoIdier) May 18, 2020

The capture of the Al-Watiya Airbase by the GNA forces on Monday marked the first time in several days that the Turkish-backed troops seized any significant base or territory in western Libya.

In April, the GNA forces launched a massive offensive in the western part of Libya, seizing several areas from the Libyan National Army.

