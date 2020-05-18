BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces scored a major advance in the western region of Libya on Monday, when they took control of the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border.
The capture of the Al-Watiyah Airbase comes after more than a month of intense clashes with the Libyan National Army (LNA), as they refused to concede the installation to the GNA, despite heavy bombardment by the Turkish aircraft.
According to the South Front, the GNA forces managed to capture the LNA’s equipment that was left behind at the Al-Watiyah Airbase, including a Russian-made air defense system.
The publication posted photos of some of the equipment captured by the GNA on Monday, including the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system that was repeatedly used to shoot down Turkish drones at the installation.
The loss of the Al-Watiyah Airbase is a major blow to the Libyan National Army, especially at a time when their forces are attempting to consolidate their gains around the capital city, Tripoli.
