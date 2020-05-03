BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, bombed a strategic airbase in the western countryside of Tripoli, today, the GNA’s official Facebook page announced.

“The Air Force carried out 3 airstrikes a short time ago on Al-Watiyah Airbase, targeting the mechanisms and concentrations of the Haftar terrorist militia at the base,” Mohammed Qanunu, a spokesman for the GNA said in a brief statement released by their media center on Facebook.

The type of aircraft used by the GNA forces not revealed; however, in the past, they have used both Turkish-supplied drones and Russian-made jets.

Libya is going through a political and military crisis that has persisted since the overthrow of former President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Two major parties are currently contesting for power, which is the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord, led by Fayez al-Sarraj, who is president of the Presidential Council, and the working interim government In eastern Libya headed by Abdullah Al-Thani, which is supported by the House of Representatives in the city of Tobruk and the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar, whose forces have launched an attack to capture Tripoli in April 2019, announced last month that his forces will no longer recognize the Skhirat Agreement.

