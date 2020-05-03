BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, bombed a strategic airbase in the western countryside of Tripoli, today, the GNA’s official Facebook page announced.
“The Air Force carried out 3 airstrikes a short time ago on Al-Watiyah Airbase, targeting the mechanisms and concentrations of the Haftar terrorist militia at the base,” Mohammed Qanunu, a spokesman for the GNA said in a brief statement released by their media center on Facebook.
The type of aircraft used by the GNA forces not revealed; however, in the past, they have used both Turkish-supplied drones and Russian-made jets.
Libya is going through a political and military crisis that has persisted since the overthrow of former President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Two major parties are currently contesting for power, which is the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord, led by Fayez al-Sarraj, who is president of the Presidential Council, and the working interim government In eastern Libya headed by Abdullah Al-Thani, which is supported by the House of Representatives in the city of Tobruk and the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
Haftar, whose forces have launched an attack to capture Tripoli in April 2019, announced last month that his forces will no longer recognize the Skhirat Agreement.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.