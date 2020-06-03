BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have begun the battle to capture the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) main stronghold in western Libya.
According to the official Facebook page for this GNA’s operation, their troops have begun attacking the Libyan National Army’s positions near the strategic city of Tarhouna, which is located southeast of Tripoli.
No gains have been reported by the Government of National Accord forces as of yet.
At the same time, the Government of National Accord forces have also begun attacking the Libyan National Army’s positions around the Tripoli International Airport.
The Government of National Accord is looking to capture both Tarhouna and the Tripoli International Airport to strike a major blow to the LNA’s plans around the capital city.
The Libyan National Army has already vowed to defend both sites, while also trying to break the siege on their forces southwest of Tripoli.
If they can retake the city of Gharyan, the Libyan National Army will be able to lift the siege that has been imposed on their forces by the Government of National Accord forces and their allies.
