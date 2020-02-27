BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have begun carrying out multiple strikes over the city of Saraqib this afternoon, following the capture of the area by the Turkish-backed militants.

According to a field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several strikes over the past hour, as the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies attempt to cutoff the last supply line to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the area.

The source said the Turkish-backed forces are attempting to capture the towns of Dadikh and Jawbas in order to prevent the Syrian Arab Army from resupplying their remaining forces from the city of Aleppo to the north.

Earlier today, the Turkish-backed forces announced the capture of Saraqib following a three-day-long battle in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Saraqib is considered an important city due to its location along two major highways in northwestern Syria; its capture by the Turkish-backed forces on Thursday means that the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) has been cutoff.

Syrian Army 's about to surround another Turkish post after scoring new advance in west Aleppo

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Best hold these two towns.

2020-02-27 15:19
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
Too late. Both lost, along with (so I hear) up to a dozen tanks. Not destroyed; abandoned, intact. Unbelievable.

2020-02-28 03:47
Nestor Arapa
Ha sido cortado la carretera M-5 desde el norte de Saraqib hasta tomar la ciudad, lamentable que la ayuda aérea llegue tarde a la zona, el costo y las pérdidas han sido un desastre para el ejercito Sirio.
Rusia no puede estar complaciendo a Erdogan, debe bombardear a todo los que participan en esta contraofensiva incluyendo al ejercito Turco por dar asistencia a los terroristas.

2020-02-27 17:32