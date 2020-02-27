BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have begun carrying out multiple strikes over the city of Saraqib this afternoon, following the capture of the area by the Turkish-backed militants.
READ ALSO: Syrian Air Force Launches Several Airstrikes in Eastern Syria
According to a field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several strikes over the past hour, as the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies attempt to cutoff the last supply line to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the area.
The source said the Turkish-backed forces are attempting to capture the towns of Dadikh and Jawbas in order to prevent the Syrian Arab Army from resupplying their remaining forces from the city of Aleppo to the north.
Earlier today, the Turkish-backed forces announced the capture of Saraqib following a three-day-long battle in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Saraqib is considered an important city due to its location along two major highways in northwestern Syria; its capture by the Turkish-backed forces on Thursday means that the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) has been cutoff.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.