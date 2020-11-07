BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces targeted the Syrian Christian city of Al-Suqaylabiyeh on Friday, amid growing tensions in the northwestern region of the country.

According to a field source in Suqaylabiyeh, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) fired several rockets and artillery shells towards the city and its surroundings, resulting in a number of explosions in the area.

The source said no civilians were harmed during the attack by the Turkish-backed forces, despite the fall of these rockets and shells on civilian areas in western Hama.

He would add that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) did retaliate with strikes of their own, hitting a number of sites north of the demilitarized zone.

Prior to the attack on Suqaylabiyeh, the Syrian Arab Army and Turkish-backed forces were involved in an intense exchange of hostilities, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to residential and commercial sites in northwestern Syria.

Since the Russian airstrike on the training camp of Faylaq Al-Sham in northern Idlib last month, the demilitarized zone has witnessed more clashes and violence, which has further threatened the fragile ceasefire in northwestern Syria.