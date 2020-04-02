BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A group of Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in northeastern Syria on Thursday.

According to reports from this front, the SNA launched several artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions in the Tal Tamr District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

As a result of this attack, the Syrian Arab Army suffered a few casualties, including one dead soldier.

The Syrian Arab Army has yet to respond to this latest provocation from the Turkish-backed militants; however, they typically respond later in the day, once the Russian Reconciliation Center gives the green light to strike after this violation.

While all eyes are on the situation in northwestern Syria, hostilities are still ongoing in the northeastern part of the country, especially near the front-lines of the SAA and SNA.

Furthermore, the SNA continue to carry out attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is also a violation of the ceasefire agreement from late last year.

The Turkish-backed militants have used their presence in northeastern Syria to wreak havoc on the people of Al-Hasakah, as they have already cut the water supply to the people in the administrative capital and its surrounding areas on several occasions.

