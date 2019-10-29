Turkish-backed rebels hold a position at the town of Azaz. Courtesy of Depot Photos.

The Turkish military and their allied militants allegedly captured 14 soldiers of the Syrian army in the northeastern part of the country, the Al-Arabiya TV channel informed, citing Kurdish sources.

“The Turkish army and the formations loyal to it have captured 14 soldiers of the Syrian army in the Tell Tamer settlement,” the TV channel noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sky News Arabia TV channel informed of clashes between Syrian and Turkish units.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria, codenaming it Operation Peace Spring, with the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army carrying it out. Erdogan’s military campaign kicked off with airstrikes on the positions of the previously US-backed Kurdish units.

The Erdogan government claimed that its goal is to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Turkey’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Ankara’s incursion into Syria has triggered an outcry in the region and across the world. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as an act of aggression, while the international community condemned Erdogan’s military operation.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards have started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border.

ALSO READ  Syrian Army transfers heavy weapons into Manbij to protect against Turkish military attack: video

Russia and Turkey will then begin the joint patrolling of the area. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future.

Source: TASS
Putin es responsable de esta barbarie por dejar actuar libremente a su amigo Erdogan, este acto a permitido que el ejercito Sirio redistribuya hombres en muchos lugares y debilite las ofensivas en Latakia y el retraso de la misma en Idlib.

2019-10-30 00:39
I order Turkis forces that must relise all Syrian solders in 24h or they will be kick out of Syria

2019-10-29 23:21