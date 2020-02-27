Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have scored a new advance west of Saraqib amid a new push to cut the Syrian Arab Army’s supply line from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man city.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures 2 Towns in Southeast Idlib Amid Resumption of Offensive

Led by the National Liberation Front (NLF), the Turkish-backed forces and their allied jihadists managed to capture the towns of Dadikh and Kafr Bateekh after cracking the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines southwest of Saraqib.

This latest advance by the Turkish-backed forces puts their fighters within distance of another town along the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to retake Saraqib from its eastern flank, as their forces have reportedly entered the city and captured some neighborhoods.

Should the Syrian Arab Army fail to fortify their positions inside Saraqib, they could be driven out of the city by nightfall this evening.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Breaking: Suspected Israeli airstrikes target southwestern Damascus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Sweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Down with Al-Qaeda, Godspeed SAA.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 05:34