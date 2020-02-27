BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have scored a new advance west of Saraqib amid a new push to cut the Syrian Arab Army’s supply line from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man city.
Led by the National Liberation Front (NLF), the Turkish-backed forces and their allied jihadists managed to capture the towns of Dadikh and Kafr Bateekh after cracking the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines southwest of Saraqib.
This latest advance by the Turkish-backed forces puts their fighters within distance of another town along the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to retake Saraqib from its eastern flank, as their forces have reportedly entered the city and captured some neighborhoods.
Should the Syrian Arab Army fail to fortify their positions inside Saraqib, they could be driven out of the city by nightfall this evening.
