BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense published a video of the “Turkish-Azerbaijani Eagle 2020” maneuvers being held by the two countries in Azerbaijan.

The ministry’s Twitter account posted footage shot by drones of Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers and tanks while they were carrying out exercises.

Yürüyen birer dağız, coşkun seliz, tufanız. Kükreyen aslanlarız, deviz, ateşiz, kanız. 🇹🇷🇦🇿 Azerbaycan’da icra edilen #TurAz Kartalı Tatbikatı planlandığı gibi başarıyla devam ediyor. pic.twitter.com/xPwgi7qDPl — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 4, 2020

The ministry confirmed, “The ongoing maneuvers in Azerbaijan are continuing successfully as planned.”

The exercises, which started last Wednesday, are being held in the capital, Baku, and the cities of Nakhchivan, Kanja, Kordimer, and Yulakh, and are scheduled to continue until August 10th, while the ground exercises will end on Wednesday.

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri ve Azerbaycan Silahlı Kuvvetlerinin müşterek icra ettiği TurAz Kartalı Tatbikatı planlandığı gibi başarıyla devam ediyor. pic.twitter.com/Lc2kPU2XDb — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 2, 2020

The maneuvers include tests of warplane readiness in the two countries, during which forces are also being prepared to execute military command orders, firing from armored vehicles and artillery at hypothetical enemy targets.

These latest maneuvers come at a time of increased tension along the border with Armenia, as Azerbaijan has engaged the latter in heavy clashes on several occasions since July 12th.

Advertisements