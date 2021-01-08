BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Turkish security authorities announced that they thwarted what they called “intrigue” aimed at “spoiling” coordination between Turkey and Russia in northern Syria.

The state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted informed sources it described as “security” as saying that the Turkish army thwarted a “plot” fabricated by the “YPG/PKK terrorist organizations” aimed at “corrupting coordination between Turkey and Russia in northern Syria.”

According to the agency, the Turkish army carried out an operation during which 5 members of the YPG were killed, while they were carrying out an infiltration operation into the Syrian areas where the Turkish army was present.

The agency noted that the group’s objective was to infiltrate the area so that they can continue “destabilizing the security and stability environment in it.”

The Turkish security sources indicated that members of the YPG carried out a mortar attack targeting Turkish forces in the area next to Tal Tamr on Thursday.

The agency noted that the attack was carried out from an area that the Russian army had previously used as a military base when coordinating operations with the Turkish army began, according to the source.

The Turkish sources considered the attack was carried out from this region with the aim of “spoiling the continuous coordination between Turkey and Russia in the region.”

The Turkish security sources indicated that the Turkish army bombed the area with “fire support,” which led to the destruction of the mortar launch sites and the killing of 5 elements who participated in the launching operations.