BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The Turkish Army reportedly transported several wounded soldiers from the Idlib Governorate on Sunday after an attack was carried out by jihadist rebels near the town of Al-Nayrab, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed.
“SOHR sources say that helicopters belonging to Turkish army entered this evening Syrian territory, heading towards Turkish posts in southeast Idlib, to transport injured soldiers of Turkish troops following clashes with protesters,” the monitor said.
Members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) reportedly targeted Turkish military posts in Idlib after the latter broke up their protest along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
In response to these attacks by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Turkish Army carried out a powerful drone strike that killed two members of the jihadist group.
Furthermore, they also dispersed the protesters along the M-4 Highway and removed their barriers.
This latest incident in the Idlib Governorate comes at a time when tensions between the Turkish Army and jihadist factions are at an all-time high.
Several of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s members are refusing to adhere to the March 5th Moscow Agreement, which called for them to withdraw at least six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway.
Lastly, they have also conducted protests along the M-4 Highway in order to prohibit the Russian military from conducting their joint patrols.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.