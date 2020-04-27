BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The Turkish Army reportedly transported several wounded soldiers from the Idlib Governorate on Sunday after an attack was carried out by jihadist rebels near the town of Al-Nayrab, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed.

“SOHR sources say that helicopters belonging to Turkish army entered this evening Syrian territory, heading towards Turkish posts in southeast Idlib, to transport injured soldiers of Turkish troops following clashes with protesters,” the monitor said.

Members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) reportedly targeted Turkish military posts in Idlib after the latter broke up their protest along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

In response to these attacks by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Turkish Army carried out a powerful drone strike that killed two members of the jihadist group.

Furthermore, they also dispersed the protesters along the M-4 Highway and removed their barriers.

This latest incident in the Idlib Governorate comes at a time when tensions between the Turkish Army and jihadist factions are at an all-time high.

Several of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s members are refusing to adhere to the March 5th Moscow Agreement, which called for them to withdraw at least six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway.

Lastly, they have also conducted protests along the M-4 Highway in order to prohibit the Russian military from conducting their joint patrols.

