BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish army stationed in northern Syria launched an artillery attack on several sites belonging to the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate last night.

The Turkish media reported that Turkish army artillery units and rocket launchers stationed in the areas of Azaz and Afrin targeted several sites belonging to the YPG near the town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo.

This attack comes after a number of projectiles were fired from Syrian territory toward the city of Kilis in southern Turkey, in an accident that did not result, according to the Turkish authorities, in any casualties.

Most of the lands in northern Aleppo are under the control of Turkish forces and their allied militias; however, the YPG still maintains a presence in the Tal Rifa’at and Manbij areas.

Turkey has demanded in the past that the YPG fully withdraw from Manbij and Tal RIfa’at; however, per Ankara, this has not been done.

