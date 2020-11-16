The Turkish army artillery is shelling Syrian communities located to the west of the border town of Tell Abyad in the Raqqa Province, the Kurdish Firat News Agency reported Monday. According to the agency, two villages came under heavy fire, leading to destruction and injuries; the numbers are being specified.
Earlier, more residential communities were shelled near the town of Ain Issa located along the strategic Aleppo-Hasakah highway. There have been no reports of injuries among civilians from these towns and villages.
On October 9, 2019, Turkey announced Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria with the aim to create a 30-km buffer zone where Syrian refugees would return from Turkey.
Kurds withdrew their units from these areas but carry out armed sallies from time to time.
In March 2018, Turkish troops occupied the Afrin Region populated by Kurds and located 65 km away from Aleppo.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.