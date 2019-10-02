BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Army stepped up their strikes in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate today, hitting a number of sites belonging to the Kurdish-led forces.

According to reports from northern Aleppo, the Turkish Army intensified their shelling of Tal Rifa’at and the Mennagh Airbase, which are both under the control of the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

No casualties have been reported.

The Turkish Army’s attack on northern Aleppo began last night, when their forces heavily shelled Tal Rifa’at and its surroundings.

