The Turkish Army has set up two new military headquarters in the surrounding areas of Ras al-Ayn in northeastern Syria, the Arabic-language media outlets reported.
The Arabic-language Al-Ikhbariya TV reported that the Turkish Army has built two more military centers in the villages of al-Toulan and al-Kanhir in the countryside of Ras al-Ayn in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Ras al-Ayn is located in northwestern Al-Hasakah and 85 kilometers from the city of Hasakah.
In a relevant development in late October, clashes erupted between the Syrian Army units deployed in the Ras Al-Ayn countryside and Turkish-backed militants, which attacked the area during army’s deployment.
The clashes erupted as the Syrian Army units advanced from the direction of Tal Tamr in the northern countryside of Hasakah towards the Turkish border, and deployed in the villages of Um Harmlah, Bab al-Kheir, Um Eshbeh, al-Asdiayah in the southeastern countryside of Ras al-Ayn, reducing the distance to the Turkish border to few kilometers.
