BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Turkish military sent a large armored convoy from the Hatay Province to Syria’s Idlib Governorate.
According to local reports, the Turkish military sent a large convoy through the Kafr Lousen Crossing, as they moved to a number of observation posts in the Idlib Governorate.
The reports said that the Turkish convoy consisted of several armored personnel carriers (APC), which were deployed to the observation posts, including one in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib.
The Turkish military has now sent at least seven convoys to northwestern Syria since the start of August.
This military buildup by Turkey comes at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has mobilized its forces to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; specifically, the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
It is noteworthy to mention that the Turkish military established nine new military points in the month of June, the last of which was a post along the western slope of Jabal Al-Zawiya, bringing the number of Turkish military points and bases in the Idlib Governorate to 65 points.
