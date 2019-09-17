BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Turkish military sent a new armored convoy to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week amid their regime’s ongoing peace talks with Russia and Iran.

According to a report from the Hama Governorate, the Turkish military sent an armored convoy consisting of five vehicles and several soldiers to their observation post in the town of Sheir Magher.

The report added that the convoy is meant to reinforce the Turkish Army’s observation post in Sheir Magher, as hostilities between the Syrian military and militant forces could flare up in the coming days if the Ankara peace talks fall apart.

The Sheir Magher observation post has also been the target of Syrian Army attacks in the past, as this small installation is located along the front-lines in the Hama Governorate.

