Earlier today, the Euphrates Shield forces seized two villages from the Kurdish-led ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) amid an offensive announced by Erdogan to take control of Manbij city.

Advancing to the southern outskirts of Al-Arimah town, Ahrar al-Sham, Failaq al-Sham, various predominately Turkmen ‘Free Syrian Army’ (FSA) factions and units of the Turkish Armed Forces managed to seize control of Tall Turin and the neighboring village of Al-Qarah.

Kurdish forces also exchanged artillery fire with the Turkish-backed forces across the entire frontier in northeastern Aleppo.

Meanwhile, the US-backed SDF captured the villages of Maqbarah, Abu Mandil, Maqta Hajar as Saghir and Abu al Khaf from ISIS in a region bordering territory held by the non-hostile Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

ISIS and the Euphrates Shield troops no longer share a frontline in Aleppo province; effectively, the Turkish-led forces are only able to attack either the SAA or SDF.

Moments ago, some opposition sources even claimed that the Turkish Army has captured Al-Arimah; this could not be independently verified by Al-Masdar News.

The Euphrates Shield offensive looks to curtail Kurdish influence in northern Syria. The SDF is led primarily by the Kurdish YPG, an affiliate of the outlawed PKK.

