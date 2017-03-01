Earlier today, the Euphrates Shield forces seized two villages from the Kurdish-led ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) amid an offensive announced by Erdogan to take control of Manbij city.
Advancing to the southern outskirts of Al-Arimah town, Ahrar al-Sham, Failaq al-Sham, various predominately Turkmen ‘Free Syrian Army’ (FSA) factions and units of the Turkish Armed Forces managed to seize control of Tall Turin and the neighboring village of Al-Qarah.
Kurdish forces also exchanged artillery fire with the Turkish-backed forces across the entire frontier in northeastern Aleppo.
Meanwhile, the US-backed SDF captured the villages of Maqbarah, Abu Mandil, Maqta Hajar as Saghir and Abu al Khaf from ISIS in a region bordering territory held by the non-hostile Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
ISIS and the Euphrates Shield troops no longer share a frontline in Aleppo province; effectively, the Turkish-led forces are only able to attack either the SAA or SDF.
Moments ago, some opposition sources even claimed that the Turkish Army has captured Al-Arimah; this could not be independently verified by Al-Masdar News.
The Euphrates Shield offensive looks to curtail Kurdish influence in northern Syria. The SDF is led primarily by the Kurdish YPG, an affiliate of the outlawed PKK.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Turkish Army seizes two villages from Kurdish forces amid push towards Manbij"
I did not expect the Sultan’s men to get hold of anything so soon. But I guess the Kurdish crack units are far away in Raqqa.
Too bad – but they will come back soon.
SDF debe abandonar la ofensiva en Al-Raqqa y enviar mas hombres para defender la patria Siria de los mercenarios invasores…
Currently green new troops defend Mandij they are training there. IMHO more experienced men will have to be called back. Bad.
FSA is not strong enough to take Menbiç from SDF. So Turkish forces have to be involved in order to take this province. Turkish forces have means to take this city. But there will be price. I estimate about half a thousand Turkish soldiers dies.
We have to wait until Trump declare his IS plan. You might remember, Trump requested a plan in a month to finish IS. If US retreat there, noone can’t hold Turkey. If not, I’m sure everyone has Plan B.
Ankara is afraid Kurdish terrorist attacks spread westward. That’s why they started this operstion.
Ağabey abi, the defensive quality of towns has fallen. They produce thermobaric ammunition. TA has acquired 21k bunker buster bombs. Now casualties depend on whether You want to accept many civilian deaths.
If the US withdraws its special forces nothing hold TA from also ethnically cleansing towns of civilian Kurds and Arabs. But that can back-fire.
The Sultan had said he wanted the old Turkish lands and towns along the borders. Now he says he is afraid of the Kurdish terrorists. So both of us do not know why “they” started the operation.