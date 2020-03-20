BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have resumed their patrols in the Idlib Governorate after their troops were ambushed by unknown assailants on Thursday.
According to reports from Idlib, the Turkish military conducted patrols along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) between the cities of Saraqib and Ariha.
There have been no reports of any attacks against the Turkish military since they resumed their patrols in the Idlib Governorate.
On Thursday, at least two Turkish soldiers were killed when their forces were ambushed along the M-4 Highway near the town of Mahambal.
Turkey accused “radical groups” of carrying out the attack, despite the fact the area is controlled by their allied forces.
