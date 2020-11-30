BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces sent a large convoy of reinforcements to the northwestern region of Syria on Monday, coinciding with their recent withdrawals from areas surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to opposition activists, the Turkish military convoy entered the northwestern governorate of Idlib on Monday after entering the country via the Kafr Lousen crossing that links the Arab Republic with the Hatay Province.
The Turkish military convoy was said to have been carrying a large amount of soldiers and equipment that were destined for the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Prior to the arrival of these reinforcements, the Turkish Armed Forces were seen withdrawing from several observation posts in northwestern Syria, including their key points at Rashideen 5 (southwest Aleppo) and Saraqib (east Idlib).
It is not clear whether or not the Turkish Armed Forces will withdraw from any more observation posts, as they have mostly left the government-held areas for the militant controlled territories.
Meanwhile, the in northern part of the country, the Turkish Armed Forces have continued their unprovoked attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the town of ‘Ain ‘Issa.
Local sources in northern Al-Raqqa reported that the Turkish military has participated in several attacks against the SDF, as they continue to help their allied militant groups at this front.
