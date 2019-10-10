BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of an important city located along the Turkish-Syrian border, local field reporters claimed on Thursday.

According to the reports, the Turkish Armed Forces reached the Industrial District of Ras Al-‘Ayn after a short battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah province of northeast Syria.

The reports claim that the Turkish Armed Forces are still advancing in this area, despite heavy resistance from the Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Should the Turkish Army succeed in capturing Ras Al-Ayn, they will have captured their first major city during this new military operation in northern Syria.

At the same time, their allies from the militant-led Syrian National Army have reported several gains of their own near the strategic border city of Tal Abyad in northern Al-Raqqa.

According to the official media wing of the SNA, their forces captured the small town of Iqsas in the eastern countryside of Tal Abyad.

Turkey barcode starts by 868 or 869. Boycott Turkish goods!

