BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of an important city located along the Turkish-Syrian border, local field reporters claimed on Thursday.
According to the reports, the Turkish Armed Forces reached the Industrial District of Ras Al-‘Ayn after a short battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah province of northeast Syria.
The reports claim that the Turkish Armed Forces are still advancing in this area, despite heavy resistance from the Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
Should the Turkish Army succeed in capturing Ras Al-Ayn, they will have captured their first major city during this new military operation in northern Syria.
At the same time, their allies from the militant-led Syrian National Army have reported several gains of their own near the strategic border city of Tal Abyad in northern Al-Raqqa.
According to the official media wing of the SNA, their forces captured the small town of Iqsas in the eastern countryside of Tal Abyad.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.