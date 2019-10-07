BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Army has made preparations for a potential invasion of northern Syria amid reports of new reinforcements and weapons being delivered to the southern border region.
According to new reports from northern Syria, the Turkish Army has deployed T-55 and M-110A artillery guns to the border area just north of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
While Turkey has repeatedly threatened to launch a cross-border invasion of northern Syria, this appears to be the second time in the last year that they have made these kind of preparations for a military operation east of the Euphrates.
Previously, the U.S. was able to convince Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider his plan to invade the eastern Euphrates region after proposing a safe zone in this area.
However, Turkey has since complained that Washington has failed to live up to their end of the agreement, prompting them to relaunch efforts to begin an invasion of the territories controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
