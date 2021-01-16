BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Turkish army launched a powerful attack overnight in the northern region of Syria, as their forces and their allied militants launched several strikes on the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a field report from the Aleppo Governorate this morning, the Turkish army and their allied militants launched a large number of artillery shells and rockets toward the defenses of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Bab countryside.

The report said these strikes were nearly nonstop for several hours last night, causing a large number of explosions that could be heard throughout the Al-Bab countryside in the Aleppo Governorate’s northeastern countryside.

This latest round of strikes by the Turkish army and their allies come at the same time that their forces target the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions in the northern countryside Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The strikes in the Al-Raqqa countryside have primarily targeted the area around the key town of Ain Al-Issa, which is another stronghold of the Syrian Democratic Forces east of the Euphrates River.