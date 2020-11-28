BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces continued their campaign against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Friday night, as they heavily targeted the latter’s positions in the Al-Raqqa countryside.
According to a field report from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish army and their allied militants from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) heavily targeted the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions near the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa.
The report said the Turkish army and their allies targeted the SDF’s positions for over an hour, prompting a short firefight on Friday evening.
This latest attack by the Turkish army and their allies comes just days after a temporary truce was put in place so that the latter forces could collect their dead from the battlefield north of ‘Ain ‘Issa.
Since several militants returned from the Karabakh conflict, where they aided Azerbaijan against the Armenian forces, they have redeployed east of the Euphrates.
With a large presence north ‘Ain ‘Issa, it appears that the Turkish-backed militants are preparing for a future offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces, despite a ceasefire agreement that was established in October of 2019.
Turkey has not hidden their desire to eliminate the “terrorist groups” from their border, a reference to the Syrian Democratic Forces, who they accuse of being an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
