BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Turkish army has launched a new attack in northern Syria this evening, as their forces targeted the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Al-Raqqa.

According to a reports from the field, the Turkish army and their allied militants launched several artillery shells toward the town of ‘Ain ‘Issa, despite the presence of Russian troops in the area.

The reports said the Syrian Democratic Forces did not respond to the attack by the Turkish military.

This latest attack by the Turkish military comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces established three observation posts in the ‘Ain ‘Issa area to deter these strikes.