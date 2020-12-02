BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Turkish army continued their ground attack on the northeastern countryside of Aleppo, as their troops targeted the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) around the key town of Manbij.

According to reports from the Manbij countryside, the Turkish army and their allied militants from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the SDF’s positions throughout the day.

The reports said the increased attacks by the Turkish army and their allies has forced more people to flee the area, despite a previous peace agreement in Manbij to prevent hostilities.

Meanwhile, in the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa, the Turkish army and their allied militants continued their campaign around ‘Ain ‘Issa, as they struck the area with a plethora of rockets and drone strikes.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have attempted to avoid these hostilities in northern Syria by avoiding retaliatory attacks; however, as Turkey continues to press further in Aleppo and Al-Raqqa, they may have to move in reinforcements from other parts of the eastern Euphrates to these fronts to prevent a potential offensive by the forces loyal to Ankara.