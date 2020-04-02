BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Turkish military carried out an attack this week that resulted in several Kurdish-led fighters being ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

“Fourteen PKK/YPG terrorists who were found to be preparing an attack in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, were neutralized in successful operations by our heroic commandos,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Despite these claims, there has been no confirmation from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) over these alleged losses.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who was at war with the Turkish Army for nearly 30 years in the 1900s.

