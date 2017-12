BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 P.M.) – The Turkish Army killed 32 fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) near the Iraqi border on Friday, Ankara reported tonight.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, their forces attacked a large group of PKK fighters that were moving cross the Iraqi border this week.

No further details were released.

The PKK organization is considered a terrorist group by the Turkish regime and banned from operating in any part of the country.