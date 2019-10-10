BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Turkish forces have captured a couple of new towns and areas in the surroundings of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad this afternoon following a major push in northern Syria that began yesterday.

According to a military report from northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces are attempting to isolate both Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn in a bid to capture both of these key cities that are located in the Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.

While the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are fiercely resisting, their troops have mostly been forced to retreat due to heavy airstrikes launched by the Turkish Air Force.

With virtually no air defenses, the Syrian Democratic Forces have been reliant on close quarters combat and short-range missile strikes in order to slow down the Turkish Army’s progress.

The U.S. military has also left these areas in the past few days, which is why the Syrian Democratic Forces have been at the mercy of the Turkish Armed Forces’ ongoing bombardment.

