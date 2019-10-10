BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Army has entered the strategic border city of Ras Al-Ayn after scoring a big advance earlier today.

According to reports from northern Syria, the Turkish Army, alongside some militant elements, managed to enter Ras Al-Ayn after entering the city from its western corridor.

The reports say that intense clashes are ongoing between the Turkish Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at this time, with the former steadily gaining ground inside the city.

At the same time, the Syrian state-owned SANA publication reported this evening that the Syrian Democratic Forces have already begun withdrawing from both Ras Al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

Some pro-SDF activists have made the same claims as well; however, nothing is official at this time.

Should the Turkish Army capture Ras Al-Ayn, it will be the first major city captured by their forces since their 2018 Afrin offensive.

