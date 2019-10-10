BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Army has entered the strategic border city of Ras Al-Ayn after scoring a big advance earlier today.

According to reports from northern Syria, the Turkish Army, alongside some militant elements, managed to enter Ras Al-Ayn after entering the city from its western corridor.

The reports say that intense clashes are ongoing between the Turkish Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at this time, with the former steadily gaining ground inside the city.

At the same time, the Syrian state-owned SANA publication reported this evening that the Syrian Democratic Forces have already begun withdrawing from both Ras Al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

Some pro-SDF activists have made the same claims as well; however, nothing is official at this time.

Should the Turkish Army capture Ras Al-Ayn, it will be the first major city captured by their forces since their 2018 Afrin offensive.

Siria puro bla, bla, bla, hace tiempo tenia para aplastar a los terroristas en Idlib, pero ahora van a tener que cargar con otro peso, quizá el gobierno Turco avance un poco mas y capture las zonas petroleras de Siria en Deir.Ezzor y Al-Hasaka.

2019-10-11 02:05
Catalan
Que traduzcas con google atontao…

Abu Bakr
They are more than 50000 sdf soldiers ypg and pkk fully armed but they can't even stand against Turkey meanwhile Isis fought against 120k Kurdish Iraqi and us soldiers in Mosul and Isis were less than 5000 soldiers only equipped with homemade bombs and ak47 not only that 80 nations provided Iraqis with aircover…..that's soldiers unlike anything world ever witnessed

Chauhan Chauhan
even they will be going to burn in heel who has killed muslim and innocent and destroyed mo islam name all over the world. Daesh was slave of US to use them as to occypy all oil wealth on behalf of Israel and Zionist. But shia resstaince will not let this happen. where is Daesh of yours today. When one shia pict up the weopeons to fight . hundreds of Daesh pee in the pants. so watch it its time for your Zionist master to pay

Abu Bakr
Loooooooool Zionist and USA already bought the Iraqi government as you see the results today, shias ran away all over the Iraq and Syria why do you think Russia America and coalition is there to help them, Isis never gave Islam bad name you f*****g stupid cocksucker, Islam never had good name as Quran says Jews and Christians will never accept Islam as friend , Isis came to finish the satanic system you are living under, they follow Islam in precise like it or not, shias always side with USA or Russia look up every war and tell me when… Read more »

Catalan
nothing good can be spected from a terrorist who only whishes to convert the rest of the world to it's stupid thoughts or killed them if they don't convert…

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Turkey barcode starts by 868 or 869. Boycott Turkish goods!

