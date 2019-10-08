BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have reportedly made all necessary preparations for their upcoming invasion of northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

This statement by the Ministry of Defense came just a day after the Turkish Armed Forces sent a massive convoy of reinforcements to the Syrian border for their upcoming invasion of the areas controlled by the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

As shown in the short video below, a large Turkish military force could be seen heading towards the Syrian border for the upcoming operation, which is expected to be launched in the coming days.

In addition to their military, the Turkish Armed Forces will also be collaborating with their militant allies from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

These aforementioned groups have lost a great deal of territory in Syria, but due to their alliance with the Turkish Armed Forces, they have been able to gain considerable influence along this border region.

Advertisements