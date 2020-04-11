BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – The Turkish Army continued their military buildup in northwestern Syria this week, as they sent several reinforcements to the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
According to opposition activists, the Turkish military sent several armored vehicles and army personnel to the Idlib Governorate on Friday, with these forces making their way to a number of observation posts near the border.
The reports said up to 30 Turkish armored vehicles entered northwestern Syria via the Kafr Lousen crossing, which links the Idlib Governorate with Turkey’s Hatay Province.
At the same time, several reports have surfaced of the Turkish Armed Forces setting up new observation posts across northern Syria.
The Turkish Armed Forces have reportedly setup nearly 60 observation posts, which is a violation of the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement, which permitted the construction of 12 of them.
The Syrian government has accused Turkey of land grabbing, an accusation that Ankara has denied.
