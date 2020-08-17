BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Turkish Army came under attack on Monday morning while carrying out a patrol along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia) Highway in the Idlib Governorate.
According to the reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish Army began their patrol on Monday in northeastern Latakia and made their way east along the M-4 Highway.
Once the Turkish Army patrol made their way into the Idlib Governorate, they came under attack by unknown assailants, who fired an RPG round at the soldiers.
No one was reportedly harmed by the attack; however, the Turkish Army was forced to suspend their patrol on Monday in order to preserve the security of their forces in northwestern Syria.
The attack against the Turkish Army on Monday marks the first time this month that they have been targeted during a patrol in northwestern.
The Turkish Army was previously targeted by a roadside bombing in July, which caused a number of casualties within the ranks of their forces.
