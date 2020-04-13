BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Army broke up a militant protest along a key highway in northwestern Syria, today, following an attack on their forces in the Idlib Governorate.
According to the latest reports from this front, the Turkish Army broke up a sit-in protest along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) after some members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fired gunfire during their military patrol.
No soldiers were harmed after the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants fired their guns; however, the incident prompted HTS’s command to reportedly get involved and reprimand the fighters.
Today’s incident marked the first time since these M-4 Highway patrols began that HTS members have been aggressive towards the Turkish Army.
While they have repeatedly stopped the Russian military from completing their patrols along the M-4 Highway, HTS has not impeded the Turkish Army’s movements until Monday’s incident.
