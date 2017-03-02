BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army launched several shells towards the Kurdish-led “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) on Thursday, hitting the latter’s positions north of the strategic city of Menbeij.

Local activists claimed the Turkish Army was launching artillery shells approximately 30km north of Menbeij, causing material damage to the homes of local villagers.

This is the second time in the last 48 hours that the Turkish Army has targeted the Kurdish forces north of Menbeij; they continue to harass the Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Aleppo, despite the fact the Islamic State is nearby.

