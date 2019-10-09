BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army carried out a new attack on a Syrian border city located inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Turkish Armed Forces heavily shelled the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions inside Qamishli city, causing a number of explosions in the process.
The Syrian Army, who is also positioned inside the city, said the Turkish Armed Forces did not target their troops, but they did cause panic among the local population as it is one of the most densely populated cities in eastern Syria.
No casualties have been reported from this latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces.
At the same time, new reports have surfaced of the Turkish Armed Forces targeting the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the border city of Kobani (var. Ayn Al-Arab) in northeastern Aleppo.
The previous battle of Kobani was a turning point in the fight against the Islamic State, as the YPG managed to stop the terrorist group’s advance in northern Syria after a fierce battle in March 2015.
4 1
- 5Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.