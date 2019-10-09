Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army carried out a new attack on a Syrian border city located inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Turkish Armed Forces heavily shelled the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions inside Qamishli city, causing a number of explosions in the process.

The Syrian Army, who is also positioned inside the city, said the Turkish Armed Forces did not target their troops, but they did cause panic among the local population as it is one of the most densely populated cities in eastern Syria.

No casualties have been reported from this latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces.

At the same time, new reports have surfaced of the Turkish Armed Forces targeting the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the border city of Kobani (var. Ayn Al-Arab) in northeastern Aleppo.

The previous battle of Kobani was a turning point in the fight against the Islamic State, as the YPG managed to stop the terrorist group’s advance in northern Syria after a fierce battle in March 2015.

Well the SDF better hurry up and decide whether they are going to become a semi autonomous region of Syria by joining back up with Syria or they are going to become homeless. That also includes handing back the Deir azZior oil fields they raced to prevent the SAA from taking pretending they were fighting ISIS.

2019-10-09 23:18
SAA has no means to compete the Turkish militaries in an all out war, make yourself no illusions about it. They would need Russia or Israel.

2019-10-10 09:03
Creo los Kurdos fueron tontos útiles del Imperio, ahora Erdogan quiere rescatar a 12000 miembros de ISIS que SDF tienen en custodia en campamento en calidad de prisioneros.
Erdogan quiere apoderarse del territorio Sirio o quizá me atrevo a decir que quiere la zona petrolera de Deir-Ezzor, si Rusia e Irán permiten este echo simplemente se convertirán en cómplice de las atrocidades que comete Erdogan.

2019-10-10 01:52
-7 hours ago : The Turkish Army and TFSA are attempting to storm Tal Abyad for the second time,after the failure of the first attempt

