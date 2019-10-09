BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army carried out a new attack on a Syrian border city located inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Turkish Armed Forces heavily shelled the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions inside Qamishli city, causing a number of explosions in the process.

The Syrian Army, who is also positioned inside the city, said the Turkish Armed Forces did not target their troops, but they did cause panic among the local population as it is one of the most densely populated cities in eastern Syria.

No casualties have been reported from this latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces.

At the same time, new reports have surfaced of the Turkish Armed Forces targeting the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the border city of Kobani (var. Ayn Al-Arab) in northeastern Aleppo.

The previous battle of Kobani was a turning point in the fight against the Islamic State, as the YPG managed to stop the terrorist group’s advance in northern Syria after a fierce battle in March 2015.

