BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Army and their militant allies killed several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers in the northeastern region of Syria this week.
According to a military report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Army and their allied militants targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the Abu Rasin area.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army’s positions were specifically targeted at the towns of Rabiyat and Tal Al-Ward; this resulted in the death of at least four soldiers and hospitalization of several others.
This attack by the Turkish Army may not have been intended for the Syrian military, however, as the the former reportedly targeted these two towns in northern Al-Hasakah after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attacked the so-called “Syrian National Army’s (SNA) positions near the Abu Rasin area.
A source from the Syrian Army said that they did not respond to the attack of yet, but they have reported this ceasefire violation to the Russian military police in northeastern Syria.
Previously, the SAA and SDF repelled several attacks by the SNA on the Tal Tamr District; this has prompted the the Turkish-backed militants to halt their attempted advance into this part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
