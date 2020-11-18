BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Turkish army and its allied militants recently stepped up their attacks across the northern region of Syria, following a ceasefire agreement in the Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to the latest reports from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish army and its allied militants heavily targeted the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside on Tuesday and Wednesday, hitting the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in this area.

In addition to attacks on the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside, the Turkish military and its allies struck the positions of both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces near the town of Tal Tamr in the al-Hasakah Governorate.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar News that their forces and the SDF have yet to respond to these violations of the ceasefire in northeastern Syria.

These attacks have recently increased recently in conjunction with the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, as the Syrian mercenaries present in this aforementioned region are expected to return to the Arab Republic in the coming weeks.