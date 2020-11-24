BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out last night in the northern region of Syria, as Turkish troops and their allied militants attacked the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Raqqa countryside.

According to reports from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish army and their allied militants were involved in a heavy firefight with the Syrian Democratic Forces near the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa.

The clashes reportedly took place when the Turkish army and their allied militants launched several artillery shells toward the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions along the front-lines in the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside.

The Syrian Democratic Forces returned fire shortly after the artillery attack, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the two sides late last night.

These clashes in the northern region of the Al-Raqqa Governorate have become more prevalent over the last few weeks, as Syrian mercenaries have been returning from Karabakh, where they were helping the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the Artsakh Defense Army.