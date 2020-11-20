BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – For the second night in a row, the Turkish army and their allied militants targeted the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern region of Syria.
According to a report from the Aleppo Governorate on Friday morning, the Turkish army and their allied militants targeted the YPG forces in two separate locations in northern Syria.
The report said the first attack was carried out by the Turkish army in the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa, where the latter targeted the YPG near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa on Thursday evening.
The next attack was reported in the northeastern region of Aleppo, as the Turkish army and their allied militants fired rockets towards the YPG’s positions near the key city of Al-Bab.
This latest string of attacks by the Turkish army and their allied militants comes just days after a peace agreement was signed in Moscow between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Karabakh conflict.
Turkey was accused of sending several Syrian mercenaries from northern Syria to Karabakh in order to aid the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in their fight against the Artsakh Defense Army.
