BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Army scored a big advance in northern Syria this morning after beginning their long-awaited operation yesterday afternoon, pro-militant sites reported.

Backed by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Turkish Army reportedly captured several towns in the Tal Abyad countryside after a short battle with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the Turkish Army managed to capture the towns of Al-Yabseh, Al-Hawyah, and Beir Ashek, along with a number of other sites that were previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The reports said these newly captured sites by the Turkish Armed Forces were located inside the eastern region of Tal Abyad.

While the pro-militant media claims these advances, the Syrian Democratic Forces have denied losing any areas to the Turkish military in Tal Abyad.

Last weekend, the U.S. Armed Forces made the surprise announcement that they were withdrawing their troops from the Turkish-Syrian border.

Among the areas the U.S. withdrew from were the key border towns of Tal Abyad and Kobani (var. Ayn Al-Arab); these sites have been heavily targeted by the Turkish Armed Forces in the past 12 hours.

