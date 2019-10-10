BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Army scored a big advance in northern Syria this morning after beginning their long-awaited operation yesterday afternoon, pro-militant sites reported.
Backed by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Turkish Army reportedly captured several towns in the Tal Abyad countryside after a short battle with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
According to reports, the Turkish Army managed to capture the towns of Al-Yabseh, Al-Hawyah, and Beir Ashek, along with a number of other sites that were previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
The reports said these newly captured sites by the Turkish Armed Forces were located inside the eastern region of Tal Abyad.
While the pro-militant media claims these advances, the Syrian Democratic Forces have denied losing any areas to the Turkish military in Tal Abyad.
Last weekend, the U.S. Armed Forces made the surprise announcement that they were withdrawing their troops from the Turkish-Syrian border.
Among the areas the U.S. withdrew from were the key border towns of Tal Abyad and Kobani (var. Ayn Al-Arab); these sites have been heavily targeted by the Turkish Armed Forces in the past 12 hours.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.