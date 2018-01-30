BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:55 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have released an official statement regarding the powerful explosion that obstructed their troops from reaching southern Aleppo.

According to the Turkish Armed Forces, their convoy was targeted by terrorists that detonated a car bomb near the Syrian-Turkish border tonight.

“In a statement, the military said terrorists detonated a vehicle while a Turkish military convoy deployed in Idlib as part of an international agreement to establish de-escalation zones was passing through,” Turkish state owned Anadolu News Agency reported.

As a result of this attack, at least one civilian was killed and two others were wounded, including one Turkish soldier.