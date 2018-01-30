BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:55 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have released an official statement regarding the powerful explosion that obstructed their troops from reaching southern Aleppo.

According to the Turkish Armed Forces, their convoy was targeted by terrorists that detonated a car bomb near the Syrian-Turkish border tonight.

“In a statement, the military said terrorists detonated a vehicle while a Turkish military convoy deployed in Idlib as part of an international agreement to establish de-escalation zones was passing through,” Turkish state owned Anadolu News Agency reported.

As a result of this attack, at least one civilian was killed and two others were wounded, including one Turkish soldier.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

2 Comments on "Turkish Armed Forces claim convoy was targeted by terrorists in rural Aleppo"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux

Will Turkey retaliate on al-Qaeda? NO, HELL NO!
Be sure they’ll accuse the Kurds and use it as an excuse to kill more of them!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
31/01/2018 01:10
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer

All the Kurds need to do is kick the Yanks and Israeli’s out and accept the writ of their elected Syrian government and lay down their arms OR join the SAA.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
31/01/2018 02:24