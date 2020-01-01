BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish and Syrian armies have traded attacks in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today, with both sides firing heavy artillery at one another.

According to a field report from northwest Syria, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) heavily shelled the eastern countryside of Idlib Governorate, as some of their artillery shells hit the Turkish observation post at Ma’ar Hathat.

In response, the Turkish military fired several artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions near the Jarjanaz front in southeastern Idlib.

The Syrian Army was also attacked from the Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Sarman, which is currently besieged from all sides by the government forces.

Neither side has reported any casualties as of yet.

Advertisements